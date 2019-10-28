The following students at Middletown Elementary School were named to the All A honor roll for the first quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.
First grade
Quinn Arnold, Christian Baker, Phoenix Bayliss, Giovanni Bowen, Declan Carper, Ruby Carter, Thaddeus Chambers, Jo Cherry, Garrett Dantro, Ava Deck, Susana Delgado Lopez, Cam Evans, Tucker Felty, Madeleine Gilbert, Cole Gore, Lucy Guntang, Brooklyn Hall, Jaiden Hennard, Chloe Hines, Louis Lacy, Dasia Lewis, Benjamin MacRae, Robert MacRae, Johnathan Manuel, Titus McManigle, Nolan Moore, Emmaline Nail, Elizabeth Nordgren, Evelyn O’Linn, Joshua Parker, Sophia Pequignot, Gwyneth Place, David Price, Rianna Servo, Juliette Simpson, Reagan Sisk, Aubree Sperry, Cash Thompson, Jordan Turman, Clayton Wharton, Abigail White
Second grade
Hailey Ballenger, Kevin Black, Elsea Blake, Macy Boyd, Avery Britton, Mae Carpenter, Zanna Chaney, Kathryn Davis, Irelynd Eastep, Daniella Harmon, Vivian Heffern, Aubreigh Henderlite, Melody Himelright, Raegan Jenkins, Oliver Kohn, Aubree Kovak, Avalynn Larrick, Elyse Lutz, Ava McIntire, Mark Morales Yanes, Thomas Narcross, Ellison Olinger, Penelope Ouzts, Clara Paul, Molly Riddle, Tucker Robinson, Tyson Ryan, Conner Stickley, Kameron Vadnais, Hunter Wiest, Sahara Wright
Third grade
Olwen Anderson, Kendal Ballenger, Britany Banegas Castillo, Emma Blake, Kiah Bly, Lorelai Canupp, Avery Curtis, David Dodson, Rylee O’Connor, Emerson Parish, Anna Vaught
Fourth grade
Seth Bailey, Malayna Bates, MacKenna Bell, Colleen Davis, Aylin Flores Castaneda, Sophia Hook, Nicholas Jenkins, Isaiah McManigle, Alexander Must, Nolan Peacher, Madison Ravenscroft, Owen Ridings, Abigael Rinker, Edwin Schoenfeld, Serenity Shomaker, Evaline Stein
Fifth grade
Ella Carpenter, Leelyn Costello Burton, Jacob High, Camdyn Krikalo, Jenna Petty, Skylar Reid, Avery Ryan, Sage Shomaker, Caroline Sipe, Lillian Weisbrod
