MIDDLETOWN — Town Council on Monday discussed plans to increase the town’s water rates $1.18 per 1,000 gallons, effective Jan. 1.
Currently, town residents pay $9.35 per 1,000 gallons of water, while commercial businesses pay $10.46 and industrial users $16.74.
At Monday’s meeting, Middletown Public Works Superintendent Les Morefield suggested increasing the rates to $10.53 for residents, $11.64 for commercial businesses and $17.92 for industrial users.
The proposed rate increase would coincide with water rate increases from Winchester, which supplies the town’s water. Currently, Winchester charges the town $8.08 per 1,000 gallons. Middletown then charges town residents with its own rate, which is currently $1.27 higher than the rate being charged by the city. The additional amount helps maintain and repair the town’s water pipes.
Morefield told council members that Winchester on July 1 increased the town’s water rate from $7.51 per 1,000 gallons to $8.08 per $1,000 gallons. He said more increases are planned. On July 1, 2022, the city will charge the town $8.69 per 1,000 gallons. On July 1, 2023, the rate will spike to $9.39.
Council members generally agreed that the rates recommended by Morefield are fair. Council member Carole Snyder Jones said the proposed increase is “pretty cheap” compared to other localities.
Under the plan, Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said the average town resident would likely pay $2.50 more a month.
Council still needs to have a public hearing on the matter. Harbaugh said the hearing will need to take place by December to increase the rates by the start of the new year.
Attending the meeting at the Town Office at 7875 Church St. were Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV and council members Shayla Rickard, Stephanie Mitchell, Scott Fink, Carole Snyder Jones and Carolyn Aliff.
