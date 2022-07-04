MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said turnout and enthusiasm was “through the roof” for the town’s Fourth of July parade, which took place Monday afternoon.
Thousands of spectators gathered in Middletown to watch the parade, which included more than 200 vehicles or floats. The parade began at Laurel Ridge Community College and traveled south down Main Street. Harbaugh estimated about 12,000 people visited the town’s parade and other Independence Day activities.
“We’re packed, the park was swamped,” Harbaugh said. “It’s just been wonderful.”
Former Washington Commanders outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who was the team’s all-time sack leader, was the grand marshal.
“I got to know Charles a little bit at a couple of different events throughout the years,” Kerrigan said. “And so I was really excited to come down here and enjoy the festivities with my family.”
Kerrigan said he imagined that many of the town residents, after two years dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, were “ready to have fun and let loose.”
Other notable guests included Fred Smoot, former cornerback for Washington and the Minnesota Vikings; Mark Moseley, 1982 NFL MVP, and Super Bowl champion and Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears. The parade also featured fire trucks, army vehicles, local businesses, American Revolutionary War reenactors, veterans and local town government officials.
Parade Director Tina Clem was pleased with the turnout and the sunny, 85-degree weather.
“For me, this weather’s perfect,” Clem said. “It’s not too humid. It’s not too hot. It’s going to be a great day. I love the parade, I absolutely love the parade. But I also love fireworks. I’m a fireworks girl. It’s been absolutely overwhelming the people who have shown their support.”
Middletown Independence Day activities took place throughout the day at the town park. Some of the activities included a softball tournament, house decorating contest, food vendors, the Souled Out band, crafters, kids’ games and petting zoo.
New Market resident Jennifer Lewis came to the parade to support her nephew, who played baseball at James Wood and was involved in the parade. She said the town’s celebration was “great for the morale of the country” and hoped it would bring people together.
Melissa Harris, who came from Manassas Park to visit her sister, returned after seeing the parade last year.
“It’s just nice to see all of the old fire trucks and the floats and the motorcycles and the cars — everything was just beautiful,” Harris said.
The town’s festivities concluded in the evening with a firework show at the town park.
