MIDDLETOWN — A $5,000 donation from the local ServiceMaster will help the town make improvements to its baseball field in the town park.
Mike Williams, who owns the business, said at Monday night’s Town Council meeting that he made the donation because his daughter goes to Legacy Christian Academy in Frederick County, which uses the field. He also believes the improvements will be an asset to the community. He hopes the money will help “keep the ball rolling.”
The town wants to make an estimated $50,000 in improvements to its Thermo Fisher Scientific Field including the addition of a snack bar, press box and bathrooms.
Town officials hope to start construction on the improvements soon and have them completed by the end of the summer. DSM Construction is slated to do the work.
Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV thanked Williams for the donation. Including the $5,000 from ServiceMaster, the town has received $7,300 for ball field improvements in the past few days. Patriot Fire and Security donated $2,000 and iDeal Furniture donated $300. In addition, Vulcan Materials donated $2,250 worth of concrete and other materials for the project.
Harbaugh said the town still needs to raise about $23,000 in cash or material donations, but he’s optimistic.
Also at the meeting, Town Council unanimously approved the third and final reading of an ordinance amendment that would crack down on residents who have trash heaps or inoperable vehicles in their yards.
The amendment enables town Zoning Administrator David Burke to issue citations and press criminal charges for violations.
The changes to the zoning ordinance (Section 17-22) say landfills, junkyards, automobile graveyards, dumping and trash heaps shall be permitted only where specifically allowed by the zoning district regulations. In places where they are allowed, they must be completely screened from the view of surrounding properties by fences, walls or other methods. Additionally, inoperable motor vehicles must be stored in a completely enclosed building in residential, rural, central business, highway business and Middletown Traditional Neighborhood Design districts. In areas where inoperable vehicles can be kept outside, they must be screened from public roads and surrounding properties. Permitted screening options include opaque fences, opaque landscaping or opaque natural vegetation.
Attending the meeting at the Town Hall at 7875 Church St. were Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV and council members Carolyn Aliff, Stephanie Mitchell, Jeff Pennington, Carole Snyder Jones, Scott Fink and Shayla Rickard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.