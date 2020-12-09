MIDDLETOWN — The town has received $207,905 in CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Econimic Security) Act funds to help eligible residents pay municipal utility bills.
Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV made the announcement during a Town Council work session on Monday night. He was informed about the availability of the funds by Erik Johnston, director of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
Harbaugh said it’s his understanding that town residents financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic who have unpaid water and sewer bills will be eligible for assistance, though the specifics of how this will work are still being determined.
In other business, a public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Town Office at 7875 Church St. to discuss proposed changes to the town’s floodplain ordinance so that it complies with new regulations and is in accordance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).
Middletown Planning and Zoning Administrator Eric Bittner said the changes would keep the town in the National Floodplain Insurance Program, allowing residents who live in the floodplain to qualify for various forms of flood assistance.
Fifteen residences are either partially or completely within the roughly 30-acre floodplain.
The proposed changes include:
Changing all references to 100-year-floodplains (areas where there is a one in 100% chance of a flood occurring at an equal or greater level in any given year) to “1% annual chance” floodplains.
Additional provisions for new construction and design for developments located on floodplains.
Appointing the town’s Planning and Zoning administrator as the floodplain administrator and specifying the duties/responsibilities of the position. These include reviewing applications for permits related to activities on the floodplain, inspecting buildings to ensure compliance with regulations, issuing public service announcements and enforcing regulations.
Bittner said the changes would primarily affect new development, not current residents.
Those interested in reviewing the proposed changes can contact Bittner at 540-869-2226 ext. 4 or ebittner@middletownva.gov.
Also at the meeting, council agreed to cancel the town’s annual employee Christmas party due to the COVID-19 pandemic and use a portion of the $3,500 that would have been spent on the party to give the town’s 14 employees $200 gift cards.
Council member George Smith called the $200 gift cards “a little excessive,” but other council members said it was important to show appreciation for the town’s employees who have worked throughout the pandemic.
Attending the meeting at the Town Office were Harbaugh and council members Smith, Jeff Pennington, Carolyn Aliff, Carole Snyder Jones, Shayla Rickard and Scott Fink.
Council member George Smith called the $200 gift cards “a little excessive,” I think NOT. $200 can go a long way in the world right now and a lot of folks need it. As an employee of a company, who rarely if ever shows appreciation, I would like to see a gesture like this. Maybe Mr Smith is wealthy and $200 is nothing to him but to me it would be great compared to the $25 I may get a year. I have been on job since day 1 of this "Scamdemic" and I would like a little to thank me for not hiding at home like some do!!
