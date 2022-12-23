MIDDLETOWN — Area residents are invited to start their New Year’s Eve revelry at First Night Middletown, where the Winchester Model Railroad Club will be getting back in the holiday swing for the first time in three years.
“We’re giving people an alternative for something to do that night,” Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said on Thursday. “Don’t change your [New Year’s Eve celebration] plans — go to what you were going to do — but stop by here on your way.”
First Night Middletown is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event that will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31 in the Town Office at 7875 Church St. Admission is free.
This will be the first time in 36 years that the city of Winchester hasn’t hosted a First Night event to ring in the new year. Organizers of First Night Winchester announced in May they would no longer stage the celebration due to declining attendance and difficulties recruiting volunteers.
Harbaugh said Middletown isn’t necessarily picking up First Night Winchester’s mantle because its celebration will be more low key and won’t include things like a fireworks display and a countdown to midnight. Instead, First Night Middletown will focus on presenting entertainment for the entire family at an early enough hour that will won’t interfere with attendees’ pre-existing plans for welcoming 2023.
Throughout the Town Office, celebrants will be able to enjoy kids’ games, balloons, face paintings, coloring contests, magic by Kevin Owens and crafts. Singer Tracey Wygal will also be there with accompanist Brian Withrow to play a variety of music, including songs by Winchester native and country music legend Patsy Cline.
“It’s going to be great,” Harbaugh said. “It’s indoors, it’s warm and it’s all in one location.”
The centerpiece of the evening will be on the Town Office’s second floor, where the Winchester Model Railroad Club will have model railroad layouts and trains on display. The club used to participate in First Night Winchester every year by inviting people to visit its headquarters at 430 N. Cameron St. and check out the massive model train display that members assembled and expanded for more than 30 years. The last time that happened, though, was Dec. 31, 2019, because the former train station the club had been leasing was sold by its owner, CSX Corp., leaving the club homeless and forcing most of its model train display to be discarded.
In October, the Winchester Model Railroad Club announced it would be moving to Middletown after it rebuilds the former B&O train depot off West First Street in partnership with Dave Holliday Construction, a Winchester-based company that has already donated $100,000 toward the project.
First Night Middletown attendees will be able to learn more about the construction project and see renderings of what the new train depot will look like once complete.
While there is no cost to attend First Night Middletown, Harbaugh said attendees will be “politely requested” to make a donation to help fund construction of the replicated train depot.
“Donors will be recognized,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who love trains who will want to help us out.”
During the New Year’s Eve celebration, Harbaugh said he plans to officially announce that J.J. Smith of Winchester is donating $50,000 to help the Winchester Model Railroad Club build its new headquarters.
“This puts us at 75% of our fundraising goal,” Harbaugh said, noting the club that was a key part of First Night Winchester will now be a key part of First Night Middletown.
When complete, the new train depot will be very similar to the structure that once stood at the site. That’s because a copy of the original building plans were recently discovered.
“We’re incorporating those designs,” Harbaugh said, but noted that some changes will be made so the depot will be spacious enough for the Winchester Model Railroad Club and accessible to people with disabilities.
Harbaugh said the depot construction project is being managed by Patrick Sowers of Dave Holliday Construction, who is in the process of getting the permits needed for work to begin.
“I would suspect a spring timeframe for a groundbreaking,” he said.
To learn more about the Winchester Model Railroad Club, visit https://bit.ly/3jnrvpM. For updates regarding First Night Middletown, visit https://bit.ly/3jeQzPs.
