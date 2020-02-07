MIDDLETOWN – The town could soon be adding to its ranks of employees and council.
The Middletown Police Department is waiting to see if Town Council on Monday will formalize the approval of the hiring of a full-time officer.
Job candidate Wayne Monse was with the Winchester Sheriff’s Office and before that was with the Winchester Police Department. He has 13 years of law enforcement experience.
“He brings a lot of experience with him. He is certified to instruct in firearms. He is a community-oriented person, which is what we like,” said Middletown Police Chief Gary Benedict.
Town administrators on Monday are expected to ask members of the Town Council to approve the appointment of Eric Bittner as its zoning director.
Bittner studied at Lord Fairfax Community College and at Virginia Commonwealth University. He holds a degree in urban and regional studies.
Town Manager Rebecca Layman said everyone she talked to said Bittner is a go-getter.
Shayla Rickard, who is a member of the Middletown Beautification Committee, has submitted an application to be considered for appointment to Town Council. She was the only applicant for the open seat.
If approved, Rickard would replace Carole Snyder Jones, who resigned at the end of 2019 after serving for eight years
Rickard said she spent two years studying small-town government and would like to serve on the council.
“With the hope of changing my corner of the world,” Rickard said.
