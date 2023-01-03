Middletown man ticketed in wreck involving deputy
A Middletown man was issued a traffic citation after a Dec. 30 wreck that sent him and a Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy to the hospital, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
Bradley Adams, 19, was southbound on Zachary Taylor Highway (U.S. 522) in a 2012 Toyota Prius, and he stopped at a stop sign around 5:20 p.m., the release states. He then traveled across the westbound lanes of Lee Highway (U.S. 211) and collided with a 2016 Ford Explorer driven by a Rappahannock County Sheriff’s deputy. The Toyota overturned in the median.
Adams was charged with failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.
Adams, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Fauquier Hospital. The deputy was also wearing a seatbelt and taken to Fauquier Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
