Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh joined other mayors at the White House on Friday and spoke with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson about affordable housing as part of the last day of the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ annual winter meeting.
“It was exciting,” Harbaugh said, “I was honored to be there and to have a front-row seat for this.”
Harbaugh figures Middletown might have been one of the smallest communities represented there.
It was a good networking opportunity for meeting other mayors, as well as members of President Donald Trump’s administration, he said.
Harbaugh said he presented Carson with the town’s police badge during their conversation.
Trump spoke for about 20 minutes at the end of the conference. His remarks were mostly focused on economics, Harbaugh said.
“He is getting ready to unveil a tax cut 2.0 later this year,” Harbaugh said.
Trump also talked of a mental health bill that the administration is working on as well as transportation and infrastructure measures that could soon be implemented, Harbaugh said
