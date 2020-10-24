Name: Charles Hamilton Harbaugh IV
Running for: Mayor
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Middletown Council Member and Vice Mayor 2010 - March 2012, Mayor March 2012 - Present; Director of the July 4th Celebration 2009 - Present; Director of Business Services -NW Works 2014 - Present; Professor of Business and Marketing - Lord Fairfax Community College 2014 - Present; Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation Board Member 2012 - Present; Our Health - Board Member and Secretary - 2015 - Present; Education: Master's in Business Administration from Shenandoah University Yellow Belt Certified in Six Sigma
Age: 33
Campaign platform: We just have a wonderful, philanthropic, unique community and it has been a blessing to serve as your Mayor since 2012. I have prided myself, on only one tax increase during my administration and want to work hard to be as fiscally responsible as possible. At the same time, we have worked diligently as a team to upgrade our infrastructure and professionalize our public works, police department and administration. We have renovated our Town Office, bought a police department on main street, built a Veterans Memorial, built a baseball diamond, developed a new website, comprehensive plan, and are in the process of building a new sewer treatment plant with construction to start in March 2021. We have started several community events and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations and sponsorship's, Farm to Table has raised over 100k alone in 5 years. Our Staff and council members are professional, caring, qualified and well-trained for their positions. During my next term, I would like to work with the council and planning commission to tighten up our ordinances and regulations to limit development. Three new developments that were approved within a year of each other in 2007, are very unfortunate and change the character and nature of our charming little town. Through zoning and working with the National Park, Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, and Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation, I look forward to preserving the town and the view-shed for generations to come, I truly love Middletown.
Campaign website: N/A
