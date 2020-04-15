MIDDLETOWN — Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to use $261,150 from its reserves for designs and permits for a new wastewater treatment plant at 2480 Third St.
As of March, Middletown had $1.7 million in its reserves, Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said.
The town plans to replace its existing wastewater treatment plant with one that is more efficient, easier to repair and capable of handling additional capacity. The project’s estimated cost is $4.8 million.
Christiansburg-based Peed & Bortz LLC will design the facility. The firm worked on a report on the town’s existing wastewater treatment plant when it was discovered that it was failing. The report was presented at a Town Council meeting in January 2019.
Town Public Works Superintendent Les Morefield said the goal is to have the new facility under construction by March 2021 and operational a year later. A contractor has not been selected.
Also at Monday’s meeting, council adopted a resolution recognizing Northern Shenandoah Valley Disability Awareness Week, which is April 20-26.
Because of coronavirus concerns, the meeting was held using the Zoom video conferencing app.
“For the first Zoom meeting, it went pretty good,” Harbaugh said. “There weren’t any hiccups. Everyone got logged on that needed to.”
Attending Monday night’s virtual meeting were Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV and council members Scott Fink, Jeffrey Pennington, Carolyn Aliff, George Smith, Daryl Terrill and Shayla Rickard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.