MIDDLETOWN — The Planning Commission on Monday night unanimously recommended that Town Council amend sections 17-1 and 17-6 of the town code to alter the definitions of family day home and child day center.
The vote followed a joint public hearing between the Town Council and Planning Commission during which no residents spoke. Town Clerk Christina Smith said the changes reword the definitions of family day home and child day center to ensure the town complies with state law. The changes would allow child day centers to be a by-right use in the B1 Central Business District, which encompasses Main Street and parts of the town’s northwestern section.
The proposed amendment defines family day home as any state-licensed program offered by a provider in their residence for four or fewer children under age 13 in a 24-hour-period, exclusive of the provider’s own children and any children who reside in the home.
Child day centers are state-licensed facilities in which programs are offered to five or more children at any location for only part of a 24-hour period, according to state code.
According to Middletown Planning and Zoning Administrator Eric Bittner, a resident on Main Street requested making child day centers a by-right use to open a center for up to 13 children.
The matter will go before the Town Council for consideration at its September meeting.
Also on Monday, Richmond American Homes presented the Planning Commission a specific implementation plan for Seasons at Middletown — a planned 24.87-acre development with 92 single-family detached residential units, divided into three parcels. The lots would be a mixture of small, medium and large. The proposed development is slated to be on land owned by Harold and Francis Adams. Last summer, Bryan Steffen, director of land acquisition for Richmond American Homes, said the company intends to purchase the site.
The plan says that Richmond American Homes will provide access to the site via two entrances: An intersection with Valley Pike (U.S.11) and another intersection with Sixth Street. While a construction date has not been announced, the development is anticipated to be complete by 2023.
The Planning Commission delayed voting on the plan until next month as members wanted more time to review the 20-plus-page document and consider the potential traffic impacts.
Bittner said the developers also must get a land disturbance permit before construction can begin.
Attending the Planning Commission meeting at the Town Office at 7875 Church St. were Chair Marco Furman, Vice Chair Joan Roche and members Dianne Newman-Frye, David Gustafson, Dennis Fusaro and council liaison Jeff Pennington.
