MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown Town Council on Monday accepted the resignation of Planning Commission Chairman David Gustafson, who told Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV in his resignation letter dated April 12 that he was leaving the commission "for personal reasons," effective immediately.
"It is with regret that I resign," Gustafson wrote. "It has been an honor to serve our city for a bit over 2 years alongside the dedicated staff." In particular, Gustafson singled out Municipal Clerk Christina Smith for "her enthusiastic assistance since the day I joined the commission."
At a council work session on Monday, Harbaugh said he had tried to convince Gustafson to stay.
Harbaugh told The Star: "We are very, very thankful for David's service on the Planning Commission as a commissioner, vice-chairman and chairman. He was very friendly, eager to assist and help the town and was wonderful to work with. We wish him all the best and are thankful for his tenure with the Town of Middletown."
Gustafson's resignation apparently caught some council members off-guard, as council member Diane Newman wondered why council was not notified before the news became public.
Smith told council members that nothing was withheld from them and that she followed appropriate procedures by formally notifying the council at its next public meeting.
In other business, the council unanimously moved to petition Frederick County to allow the town to redraw its borders to include Shaffer's BBQ Palace, LLC inside town boundaries. Town Manager Les Morefield said it was his understanding that the Frederick County Board of Supervisors will consider the request soon, now that the town has fulfilled its legal requirements by petitioning for the change.
In March, councilors approved the provision of wastewater services to the BBQ restaurant, located at 8140 Valley Pike, which will allow the owner, Matt Shaffer, to increase restaurant capacity by more than 50%, mainly by the addition of a kid's playground behind the establishment, which Shaffer said should be completed in early summer. Morefield told the council on Monday that the wastewater hookup from the town was completed on April 27.
In attendance at the work session and special meeting on Monday, along with Harbaugh and Newman, were Vice Mayor Jeffrey Pennington and council members Carolyn Aliff, Shayla Rickard, Stephanie Mitchell, and Jacob Skeith.
