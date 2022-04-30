MIDDLETOWN — Town officials and residents celebrated Arbor Day Friday morning by planting two Japanese lilac trees on Main Street — one in honor of actor Dean Cain and the other in memory of Korean War veteran Gary Fletcher who passed away in March.
The plantings occurred during two separate ceremonies.
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbuagh IV said the town honored Cain, this year’s Apple Blossom Festival firefighter’s marshal, because he wanted to be a part of the town’s Arbor Day celebration. Cain said he was “honored” to have the tree dedicated to him.
Harbaugh noted that Cain is part-Japanese, so Japanese lilac trees honored Cain’s heritage.
Arbor Day is observed in many countries worldwide on various dates, with people encouraged to plant trees. Friday marked the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day being celebrated in America, having been initiated in 1872 by Nebraska newspaper editor Julius Sterling Morton.
Harbaugh said a survey of town residents showed the desire for more trees on Main Street.
“They say the best time to plant a tree is 10 years ago, the second best time is now,” Harbaugh said.
Fletcher, who lived in between Stephens City and Middletown in Frederick County, died at the age of 89 on March 4.
Fletcher was described during his tree planting ceremony as being “instrumental” in the construction of the Stephens City and Middletown veterans memorials. Harbaugh said Fletcher “went out of his way” to help veterans and was “a very popular guy” in Middletown. Fletcher had a career as a mason and was an active member of the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 313. He also participated in many mission and disaster relief projects throughout his life.
Local resident Marshall DeHaven said he got to know Gary when he joined the Winchester Chapter of the Korean War veteran’s association.
“He just impressed me as being so professional in everything that he did and the way he treated everyone else,” DeHaven said. “We were really close friends.”
Former Mayor Ray Steele described Fletcher as “a man among men” who was “loving and caring” and someone he had “the utmost respect for.” He said Fletcher was “extremely knowledgeable” and a hard worker.
“As the family we just want to thank the town of Middletown one for putting in the memorial because that that kept him going,” said David Fletcher, Gary’s son. “That was a big project for him that he loved working on. And then for the way you guys honored him, we really appreciate it as a family.”
Gary Fletcher’s daughter, Mindy Clark, said her father had a “big heart.”
“He shared that heart with Middletown,” Mindy said. “They were as important to him as anything.”
