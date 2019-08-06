Middletown’s police department has undergone some staffing changes.
Officer Matt Clark, who has been with the department for more than two years, has joined the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Clark’s last day with the Middletown Police Department was Wednesday.
Middletown Police Chief Gary Benedict Jr. said Clark is a good officer.
“He was great with the public, especially with kids. I wish him good luck,” Benedict said.
Benedict said that on Monday he hired Bruce Coor to be a part-time officer. Coor will also help conduct investigations when needed.
Coor is the deputy director of the Skyline Regional Criminal Justice Academy and also works part-time at Lord Fairfax Community College. He has to do some field training but should be ready to start work in Middletown by Aug. 18.
“He has been an officer for a long time,” Benedict said.
Benedict said he still has to hire two full-time police officers to bring the department up to full staffing.
