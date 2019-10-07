Members of the Middletown Police Department will wear a pink police patch on their uniform this month as part of their participation in the Pink Patch Project to raise awareness of breast cancer awareness.
“I thought it was a good idea,” said Middletown Police Chief Gary Benedict Jr.
He added that he is proud they are participating.
This is not the department’s first campaign this year to raise awareness of breast cancer.
The department installed pink Middletown Police Department Badge magnets on the doors of their cruisers just before the annual Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
“The department is committed to the fight against breast cancer,” Benedict said.
The public can purchase the patches for $10 at the Middletown Town Hall. Proceeds go to Valley Health Cancer Center at Winchester Medical Center.
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said this is for a cause that impacts the community and the region.
“People in Middletown have been impacted by breast cancer. You hear these stories and you want to make sure people have these resources,” Harbaugh said.
He added they have 200 badges and that he would like to sell them all.
The Pink Patch Project is a nationwide public awareness campaign.
Harbaugh said Middletown’s Police Department is the second law enforcement agency in Virginia to join the Pink Patch Project.
The first was Arlington, then Middletown, followed by Williamsburg and the George Mason University Police Department, Harbaugh said.
