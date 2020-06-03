MIDDLETOWN — America’s 243rd birthday is just one month away, and the people of Middletown are eager to come out of quarantine and celebrate.
During a brief Middletown Town Council work session on Monday night, officials said they are moving forward with the town’s annual observance of Independence Day, albeit with some downsizing.
If Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has implemented Phase II of the state’s reopening by July 4, council members said next month’s holiday parade and fireworks display will be a go. Phase II, which Northam has said could begin as soon as Friday, increases the maximum size of a social gathering from 10 people to 50. That would allow family and friends to get together and celebrate the 4th of July in the streets, yards and homes of Middletown.
Town officials said the annual Independence Day parade, which in recent years has included celebrity guests from the Washington Redskins, should make its way down Main Street as planned, but may include far fewer units than usual.
A fireworks display is also planned for July 4, but there will be no ground-level pyrotechnics that could potentially attract large crowds of spectators to Middletown Community Park. Instead, all of this year’s fireworks will be aerial, making it easier for them to be seen by people spread over a greater distance.
Middletown’s annual Independence Day celebration traditionally draws thousands of visitors to the quaint community in southern Frederick County.
“We’re the smallest town around this area, but I’ll tell you right now, we’ve got the best celebration,” Italian Touch restaurant owner Daniel Brereton said in the buildup to last year’s festivities.
For more information and updates on this year’s Independence Day events, Town Council members advised residents to follow Middletown’s Facebook page at facebook.com/MiddletownVA4th.
(3) comments
This is great news! Way to go Middletown!!
Yeah!! Get more testing too, so we can get everything opened back up and people can live free again.
