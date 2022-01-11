MIDDLETOWN — Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to increase water rates by $1.18 per 1,000 gallons.
The new rates went into effect immediately. The rates increased to $10.53 per 1,000 gallons for residents, $11.64 per 1,000 gallons for commercial businesses and $17.92 per 1,000 gallons for industrial users.
Previously, town residents paid $9.35 per 1,000 gallons, while commercial businesses paid $10.46 and industrial users $16.74.
In October, Middletown Public Works Superintendent Les Morefield explained the water rate increase would coincide with water rate increases from the city of Winchester, which supplies the town’s water. Currently, Winchester charges Middletown $8.08 per 1,000 gallons. Middletown then charges its residents a higher rate. The additional amount helps maintain and repair the town’s water pipes.
Starting July 1, the city will charge the town $8.69 per 1,000 gallons. On July 1, 2023, the rate will increase to $9.39.
Council also increased initial hookup charges for sewage service — a move designed to slow development. The initial hookup service charge for residential service (dwelling houses and apartment units) within the town limits is now $12,500 per house or unit, up from $10,634. The charge for commercial businesses is $18,000 (up from $15,952) and for industrial users it's $43,000 (up from $20,510).
“The goal was to raise water and sewer connection fees to try to stop some of this rapid growth that we’ve had here and use it as a tool to help minimize some of the impacts,” Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said.
Also at the meeting, North Buckton Road resident Robert Clark once again raised objections to a planned Sheetz convenience store and gas station at the corner of Reliance and North Buckton roads, near Interstate 81 exit 302. The approximately 20-acre property is zoned B2 General Business District, according to county tax maps. The land is in the county’s Opequon District, just outside of Middletown.
Frederick County officials are currently in discussions with Middletown officials about adjusting the boundary line to incorporate the 20 acres into the town limits. If the boundary adjustment occurs, Sheetz will pay the town $600,000 in impact fees — $300,000 for a new wastewater pump station and $300,00 for upgrading water and sewer lines.
Clark said Sheetz’s proposal does not fit in with the local character of Middletown. He revealed a preliminary concept plan he obtained that had about 50 parking spots for trucks and more than 40 parking spots for cars, and he raised concerns about truck traffic. He considers the size and scope of the project too large and against the area’s rural character and natural landscape.
Frederick County Planning Director Wyatt Pearson told The Star on Tuesday that the plan Clark presented was a preliminary concept that Sheetz showed county officials to ask questions and develop a better submission package. He said Sheetz has not submitted an official site plan to the county and that he expects “a lot is going to change” before it's submitted.
Attending the meeting at the Town Office at 7875 Church St. were Mayor Charles Harbuagh IV and council members Carolyn Aliff, Stephanie Mitchell, Carole Snyder Jones, Scott Fink and Shayla Rickard.
