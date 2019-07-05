MIDDLETOWN — For the second year in a row, a thunderstorm threatened to cancel Middletown’s annual Fourth of July parade. But once again, the storm stopped long enough on Thursday for town officials to give participants the go-ahead to proceed.
“Rain or shine, the parade goes on,” said parade director Tina Clem. “We got a break in the weather and we are going to go for it.”
Strasburg residents Alex Cooper and Lydia Sovereign, who brought their 14-month-old son Ryker to the parade, were among the many spectators glad the parade was not canceled.
“I’m surprised they actually did it,” Cooper said. “It shows they’ve got dedication.”
Scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., the parade finally started around 5:50 p.m. at Lord Fairfax Community College and continued south on Main Street (U.S. 11). The parade featured local businesses, firetrucks, army trucks, horses, Boy Scouts, elected officials and local candidates. The parade typically draws in thousands of spectators, but this year’s audience was smaller, due to the stormy weather.
Stephens City residents David and Brenda Lambert, who frequently attend the Middletown parade, commended the parade organizers for not being scared off by the forecast.
“I was hoping they would do the parade,” David Lambert said. “Of course, I can’t predict the weather, but I was hoping they would. There’s so many people involved with it and getting ready for it, you want them to have it. There’s a lot of work involved and a lot of people change their schedules to come here. So I’m proud of Middletown for doing this.”
The grand marshals of the parade included Washington Redskins linebackers Ryan Anderson and Shaun Dion Hamilton and Santana Moss, a wide receiver who retired following the 2014 NFL season. All three were brought on board due to friendships with Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV.
“He’s a good guy and when he asked about the parade I told him I’d come out,” Anderson said.
Harbaugh said there were initially 100 parade units signed up, but the weather caused some of them to leave. The parade was organized by a committee that included Clem, Harbaugh and town residents Eric Bittner, Jessica Carper, Emily Carper, Amber Hill, Stacey Chandler and Deb Santmyers.
Prior to the parade, when the sky was sunny and the temperature was about 90 degrees, the town held several activities in Middletown Community Park, including softball and cornhole tournaments, musical performances by Allen Boyd and Robbie Limon, games, food vendors and displays from more than 50 crafters.
Following the parade, The Reflex performed music at the park from the 1980s. The night concluded with a fireworks display.
“The parade was great,” Harbaugh said. “And there were so many people who stuck with us. It was amazing. The crowd was amazing. I ran out of candy.”
