MIDDLETOWN — Middletown police are advising drivers that repaving of Main Street will begin on Sunday.
The work will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday said Middletown Police Chief Gary Benedict.
“They are doing the work at night to reduce traffic congestion,” Benedict said.
Benedict said work is planned on Main Street (U.S. 11) within town limits but could possibly go a bit toward Lord Fairfax Community College.
During the time of work, there is to be no parking on Main Street.
Middletown police will ticket and tow vehicles that are violating the parking ban, he said.
The Virginia Department of Transportation notified Middletown police that the work has been contracted to Arthur Construction.
Benedict anticipated that when crews are not working during the day the road, or at least one side of it, would be open.
He also anticipated that crews would be grinding Main Street on Sunday, which would make the road rough. He also believed that one side of the road would be paved Monday and the other side Tuesday.
He urged drivers to use caution if they travel the road.
