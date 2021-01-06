MIDDLETOWN — Town Council on Monday night discussed the feasibility of attracting a bank and a grocery store to Middletown.
Council member Carole Snyder Jones noted that with the ongoing Village at Middletown and the Madison Stickley developments — both of which are being developed by Dave Holliday — there will be a growing need for a nearby bank and grocery store.
“As far as grocery stores go, we are pretty limited,” Snyder Jones said.
Town Public Works Superintendent Les Morefield told council that within the next five years another 300 houses will be built in Middletown.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Eric Bittner said town officials could reach out to banks and grocery stores and let them know what properties are available in town, hoping they take interest. He said this process is typically handled by an economic development authority, but noted the town doesn’t have one. He said he could reach out to the Frederick County EDA to see if it has any leads.
Middletown previously had a BB&T bank at 7800 Main St., but the branch closed in 2017. At the time, a bank official said the decision was made based on many factors, including client usage patterns. As a result of the closure, Middletown was left with no bank.
Former mayor Ray Steele, who attended Monday night’s meeting, said the Dollar General in Middletown already sees substantial business because town residents don’t want to travel to Stephens City or Strasburg to pick up necessities.
Snyder Jones said she would like the town to have a full-service grocery store because “a meat department and a produce department would be nice.”
Because Middletown is a small town — it has about 1,400 residents — Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said it would “need a bank that prioritizes relationships, not dollars.” He suggested contacting a small community bank about locating in the town.
Most council members agreed that it may be best to focus on attracting a bank to the town first. Snyder Jones said she would work on drafting a letter with Bittner that could be sent to banks asking them to consider opening a branch in Middletown.
Also at the meeting, Morefield updated council on the status of the wastewater treatment plant replacement, which is being designed by Christiansburg-based Peed & Bortz LLC
Last year, council voted to use $261,150 from its reserves for designs and permits for a new wastewater treatment plant at 2480 Third St. The town plans to replace its existing plant with one that is more efficient, easier to repair and capable of handling additional capacity. The project's estimated cost is $4.8 million.
Morefield said draft plans for the new, upgraded plant were reviewed in December and that the final design for the plant is expected by early February. The project is expected to go to bid in March, with a construction contract awarded sometime in April or May. The groundbreaking for the project would begin 30-60 days after the bid is awarded, depending on the contractor. Construction is expected to take 18 months.
Attending the meeting at the Town Office at 7875 Church St. was Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV and council members Jeff Pennington, Carole Snyder Jones, Carolyn Aliff, Shayla Rickard, Stephanie Mitchell and Scott Fink.
