MIDDLETOWN — Dave Holliday Construction has begun site work on Enfield Knolls, a development that will bring up to 30 townhomes to Middletown.
Enfield Knolls is located on 3 acres behind the Dollar General on Main Street.
Patrick Sowers, director of land development for Frederick County-based Dave Holliday Construction, said in a Tuesday phone interview that site work started within the past week and will take about seven months to complete, then Ryan Homes will begin construction of the townhomes. They will be built based on demand.
Sowers said the development will likely have its first occupants late this year or early next year.
At Monday night’s Middletown Planning Commission meeting, town Planning and Zoning Administrator David Burke updated the commission on the status of the Enfield Knolls project and told them construction will soon begin on houses in the second phase of The Village at Middletown, which also is being developed by Dave Holliday Construction and Ryan Homes. The development is located on about 60 acres on the town’s northern end. It will have up to 180 single-family dwellings and 80,477 square feet of commercial space, with up to 22 apartments above the storefronts. The first phase involved the construction of 81 homes on the west side of Main Street, south of Cougill Road. The second phase will involve constructing 86 homes on the east side of Main Street, between Skirmisher Lane and Reliance Road. The third phase, which doesn’t have a start date yet, will include the construction of commercial space.
Burke said road infrastructure has been completed for the second phase and that three building permits have been applied for to date.
Sowers said the first houses in The Village at Middletown’s second phase will be completed this summer, with the others built based on demand. The second phase will likely be built out over two years, he said.
In other business at the meeting:
Burke had the commission review proposed updates to the town’s zoning ordinance. An addition to Section 17-22 says that landfills, junkyards, automobile graveyards, dumping and trash heaps shall be permitted only where specifically allowed by the zoning district regulations. In places where they are permitted, they shall be completely screened from the view of surrounding properties by fences, walls or other methods.
Another update to the zoning ordinance says that inoperable motor vehicles shall only be stored in a completely enclosed building in residential, rural, central business, highway business and Middletown Traditional Neighborhood Design districts. In districts where people can keep inoperable motor vehicles outside an enclosed building, the vehicles must still be completely screened from public roads and surrounding properties. Permitted screening options include opaque fences, opaque landscaping or opaque natural vegetation.
The commission unanimously agreed to forward the proposed ordinance amendments to the Middletown Town Council for review.
Attending the Planning Commission meeting at the Town Office at 7875 Church St. were Chairman Marco Furman, Vice Chairman Joan Roche, Secretary Diane Newman-Frye and members Rebecca Anderson and David Gustafson.
