MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown government is teaming up with Wreaths Across America and Boy Scout Troop 45 on a fundraising mission to place 108 wreaths at Mt. Carmel Cemetery — one for every veteran.
The cemetery is located just outside the town limits. Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said veterans buried at the cemetery are from recent wars, Vietnam, World II, World War I and the Civil War. Town officials hope to place the wreaths at the graves on Dec. 18 at noon.
The Boy Scouts have provided 20 wreaths so far. The remaining 88 wreaths will each cost $15, a total of $1,320. Harbaugh said the last census record says there are 1,432 people in Middletown and that if everyone gave just one dollar, the town would meet its fundraising goal. The fundraising deadline is Nov. 30.
Those interested in donating can stop by the Middletown Town Office at 7875 Church St. or drop it off in the payment slot at town hall. Middletown is one of the few participating cemeteries in the region.
Harbaugh said he hopes the town will exceed the fundraising goal. If that’s the case, he said it’s likely the money will be saved for Wreaths Across America in future years.
Harbaugh said the response from the community so far has been “great.”
“This is just a wonderful community,” Harbaugh said. “Whenever we need something like this, people just rally around. We know we are going to make the goal. A donor has stepped up and said, ‘No matter what, we’ll make it,’ so that’s good news.”
For more information about Wreaths Across America, visit: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/167419/Overview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.