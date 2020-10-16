MIDDLETOWN — A variety of events will be held in Middletown this weekend to commemorate the 156th Anniversary of the Battle of Cedar Creek.
The Battle of Cedar Creek, which took place on Oct. 19, 1864, was the culminating battle of the Shenandoah Valley Campaigns of 1864. The Union victory during the battle helped re-elect President Abraham Lincoln to a second term.
The large-scale reenactment held each year by the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation had to be canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
But Middletown is still marking the anniversary with the following events:
On Saturday at 1 p.m., there will be a 156th Battle of Cedar Creek Commemoration Ceremony. The ceremony will include speeches from Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV, Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation Vice President Gary Rinkerman as well as several town residents. It will also include music and roses and wreaths being laid in respect to fallen Union and Confederate soldiers. CCBF President Jeannette Shaffer will attend as well.
On Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., the town will hold artillery demonstrations at the Veterans Memorial at 8050 Main St. and again on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Also on Saturday, Belle Grove Plantation will hold house tours. Guests will be welcome to view a Civil War weapons and flag display hosted by the Civil War Dance Foundation, a Pennsylvania-based reenactment group. In addition, there will be a free Civil War Signaling program on the front lawn at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Saturday night at 7 p.m., luminaries will be lit on Main Street to honor each of the 964 fallen soldiers who died in the battle. The luminary lighting event is being sponsored by Miller’s Ace Hardware.
