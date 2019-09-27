MIDDLETOWN — The Town of Middletown and the local chapter of the Sons of American Revolution have announced the third annual Patriots Pride Day.
The event will be held at the Veterans Memorial in Middletown on U.S. 11 from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s great to take time to reflect on the Revolutionary War in an area where there is not much on the war,” said Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh, who sits on the event committee.
“It is also a great opportunity to bring the family and all together come see the bricks and remember our veterans,” Harbaugh said.
That sentiment was echoed by the president of the local chapter of the Sons of American Revolution.
“One of our goals is to honor veterans from all wars and this is one of the many ways in which we reach out to these members of our esteemed community. A small token of our appreciation for the sacrifices made while serving our country,” Dale Corey, president of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of American Revolution, said in a prepared statement.
Revolutionary War battle reenactments are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. The event also will include patriotic displays and presentations, encampments, World War II-era campsite and vehicles, and a blacksmith demonstration, Harbaugh said.
Shaffer’s BBQ will be at the event, he said.
Live music will be presented at 6 p.m. by Allen Boyd, who performs classic country music, followed at 7 p.m. with fireworks, Harbaugh said.
The event, sponsored by Powerscreen Mid-Atlantic, is free
Information: Contact the town office at 540-869-2226.
