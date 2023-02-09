Middletown Councilwoman Diane Newman is spearheading the town's first Black History Month program in collaboration with the local heritage society.
The program, set for 4 p.m. Feb 25 at St. Thomas Chapel, is open to the public and will include a sermon, music, as well as readings about the lives of some of Middletown's notable Black residents. It will celebrate Black culture and heritage, with segments that focus on the local experience.
"This is a celebration of where we were and where we hope to be. We wanted to have something for Black History Month in Middletown for everybody," Newman said.
The program will champion gains made by Black Americans since slavery and pay tribute to leaders such as Harriet Tubman and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., while recognizing some of those who were once enslaved in Middletown.
Although the lineup of speakers hasn't been finalized, representatives from Locust Grove Cemetery Inc., which preserves and maintains the historic Locust Grove Cemetery in Stephens City, are expected to attend. Locust Grove Cemetery is where many prominent local Black figures from the past are buried, such as Cornelia "Aunt Nelly" Barbour Turner Avery (1867-1943), a midwife who delivered hundreds of babies in Stephens City and Middletown. Members of Locust Grove Cemetery Inc., founded in 1994, have been working to assemble a more detailed list of those who are buried in the graveyard.
"When you go out there and see the graves, you can really feel it," Newman said of Locust Grove.
She added that a racial reconciliation group from Fairfax County might also be part of the program.
Newman received a doctorate in theology from the Spirit of Truth Institute, located in Richmond. In 2014, she founded a nondenominational church in Manassas, Edified Body of Christ Church, which serves a predominately Black congregation.
"The more we show love to one another, the better off we will be. I say look out for one another, have each other's backs no matter the color of their skin," said Newman, who moved to the area four years ago. She is one of Middletown's two newest council members, having been appointed after the resignation of another member following the Nov. 8 election. Previously, she served on the Middletown Planning Commission.
St. Thomas Chapel is located at 7854 Church St. in Middletown. Built in the 1830s in the Gothic Revival style, the one-story church has been refurbished several times and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
