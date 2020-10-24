Name: Carolyn Aliff
Running for: Town Council, Middletown
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Seven years on Middletown Town Council. Worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation for 13 years before switching to consulting for a construction firm in the private sector.
Education: Fauquier High school with college night classes at the University of Mary Washington
Age: 59
Campaign platform: For the betterment of Middletown
Campaign website: N/A
