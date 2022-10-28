Name: Jeffrey H. "Jeff" Pennington
Running for: Middletown Town Council
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Two-term council member and vice mayor; project management and supervisory background in defense contracting and records and data conversion experience with DOJ.
Education: Bachelor of Arts, History, Magna Cum Laud, James Madison University
Age: 61
Campaign platform: Reduce the impact of development given us by previous councils and manage future growth in a smart and beneficial way for Middletown. Finish the wastewater treatment plant.
