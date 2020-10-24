Name: Shayla S. Rickard
Running for: Town Council, Middletown
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Over 10 years experience in Higher Education and six years experience in administrative manufacturing. Past member of the Toms Brook Fire Department. Lifetime member of the Strasburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and held various officer positions including president. Served on Middletown Planning Commission for four years and held office of vice chairperson. Created and currently chair the Main Street Committee in Middletown. Currently serving on Town Council since February 2020.
Education: MS Organizational Leadership-Shenandoah University, BS Computer Science-Shepherd University, AAS Early Childhood Education-Northern Virginia Community College
Age: 50
Campaign platform: Middletown is a small town with a rich history that needs to be preserved. The citizens of Middletown live in a community that supports one another and they deserve to have leadership that listens to what they envision for their town. As a member of town council, I want to encourage all Middletown residents to reach out to town council and tell us their ideas for our town. I encourage citizens to regularly attend and actively participate in town council meetings. I want citizen input and ideas that can keep our town a wonderful place to live, visit, and shop.
Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/rickard4middletown
