Name: Stephanie Mitchell
Running for: Middletown Town Council
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/Professional experience: No political experience. Professional experience: Bank teller, Security officer at IBM, private security at a condo and 25 years as a school bus driver for Fairfax County Public Schools.
Education: High School and community college
Age: 64
Campaign platform: I am running for council because I believe that Middletown is unique and to do my part to serve my community. I have lived in Middletown for 10 years. My husband Roy and l were married at St. Thomas Chapel. When we lived in Winchester we enjoyed coming to Middletown for its history, antique shops, restaurants, Wayside Theater and Inn, Route 11 Chips and small town charm. Since moving here I have found the people to be warm, welcoming and supportive, with a strong sense of community. If elected l look forward to working with the community, mayor, council members and support staff for continued civil and transparent government. I support thoughtful growth, encouraging small business and preserving the history of Middletown and surrounding areas.
