MIDDLETOWN — Town Council is optimistic about the Frederick County government approving three “friendly boundary line adjustments” — including one that would bring a planned Sheetz within the town limits.
Sheetz wants to build a convenience store and gas station at the corner of Reliance and North Buckton roads, near Interstate 81 exit 302. According to county tax maps, the approximately 20-acre property is zoned B2 General Business District. The land is in the county’s Opequon District, just outside of Middletown.
Frederick County officials are currently in discussions with Middletown officials about adjusting the boundary line to incorporate the 20 acres into the town limits. If the boundary adjustment occurs, Sheetz would pay the town $600,000 in impact fees — $300,000 for a new wastewater pump station and $300,00 for upgrading water and sewer lines.
Another boundary adjustment would incorporate Lord Fairfax Community College, Middletown Elementary and a 101.25-acre property owned by trustees for Brian J. Hester and Jason G. Hester.
The third boundary adjustment would incorporate Shaffer’s BBQ at 8140 Valley Pike into the town limits. Despite being a significant component of the Middletown community, the restaurant sits just outside of the town limits. Owner Matt Shaffer has wanted to be a part of the town for many years.
During a council work session Monday night, council member Carolyn Aliff said Frederick County approving the boundary adjustments “looks promising” and told the other council members to “keep your fingers crossed.”
The Board of Supervisors on Nov. 10 voted 6-1 to begin discussions with Middletown about implementing the proposed boundary adjustments. Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. was the sole dissenting vote. At that meeting, Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber said it was his understanding that Sheetz is coming “whether they are a part of the town or not.” Graber added that the Middletown government has provided various services — including sewer — to LFCC and Middletown Elementary without receiving any revenue.
Several residents who live near the proposed Sheetz location have expressed concerns about the possibility of increased traffic, noise and crime that such a development might bring. The residents most affected would be those on Reliance, North Buckton, and South Buckton roads and in the Kendall Mills development.
North Buckton Road resident Robert Clark — who has spoken at both Middletown and Frederick County government meetings — has said the boundary adjustment would not benefit the county residents who live near the proposed Sheetz. He’s argued that if the land becomes part of Middletown, the site would no longer be under the supervisors’ purview, and the residents would not have the supervisors to turn to should problems arise.
Also at Monday’s meeting, council member Jeff Pennington said the town is seeking applicants for the Planning Commission as member Dennis Fusaro intends to resign at the beginning of next year.
It was also announced that the council is seeking a new planning and zoning administrator. Harbaugh told The Star after the meeting that the previous administrator — Eric Bittner — left the position for a job in Orange County.
Near the end of the meeting, council member Shayla Rickard said she feels the town doesn’t utilize its park enough for public events. She suggested that the town hold outdoor movie nights in the spring.
Attending the meeting at the Town Office at 7875 Church St. were Mayor Charles Harbaugh and council members Jeff Pennington, Stephanie Mitchell, Scott Fink, Carole Snyder Jones, Shayla Rickard and Carolyn Aliff.
