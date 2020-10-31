MIDDLETOWN — Four candidates are vying a seat on the Middletown Town Council in Tuesday’s election, but only three spots are available.
Incumbent council members Carolyn Aliff and Shayla Rickard are seeking re-election. Newcomers are Stephanie Mitchell and write-in candidate Diane Newman-Frye. Council members are elected to four-year terms, and they run without a party designation on the ballot.
Newman-Frye, a pastor and nurse assistant, said that if she is elected she would drive the Town Council to reach out to the elderly, young people and those who are homeless or medically under-served.
Her campaign revolves around community vibrancy, including the development of a dog park, addressing sewer problems, bringing in a coffee shop, supporting independent businesses and beautifying the town. She said she wants to be a servant to the community and listen to any problems town residents may have.
Newman-Frye's name will not appear on the ballot since she did not meet the June 9 filing deadline. Those who want to vote for her will have to write in her name.
Mitchell said she also is running for council out of a desire to serve her community. Mitchell’s professional experience includes being a bank teller and security officer at IBM, as well as a bus driver for Fairfax County Public Schools for 25 years.
If elected, Mitchell said she would work with the community, mayor, council members and support staff for civil and transparent government. She supports thoughtful growth, encouraging small business and preserving the history of Middletown and surrounding areas.
Rickard, who has 10 years experience in higher education and six years experience in administrative manufacturing, served on the Middletown Planning Commission for four years and held the office of vice chairperson. She created and is currently the chair of the Main Street Committee in Middletown. She has served on Town Council since February.
Rickard’s platform includes preserving the history of Middletown, listening to concerns and ideas from the community, encouraging citizen participation at Town Council meetings and keeping the town “a wonderful place to live, visit and shop.”
Aliff has served seven years on the Middletown Town Council. She worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation for 13 years before switching to consulting for a construction firm in the private sector. She said she is running on a platform of “the betterment of Middletown.”
Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV is running unopposed for his third four-year term.
