Name: Diane Newman-Frye
Running For: Middletown Town Council
Political Affiliation: Independent
Politician/Professional Experience: Pastor, team mom, homeowner, financial stability, community oriented, volunteer, senior citizen, home tutor, counselor, care provider, school bus driver, real estate business owner
Education: Northern Virginia Community College-Clifton Forge Community College. Studied nursing. For the past six years she has been the pastor of the nondenominational Edified Body of Christ Church in Manassas. She received her doctorate in theology from the Spirit of Truth Institute in Richmond.
Age: 65
Campaign Platform: Our youth, our seniors, homelessness, community vibrancy, medically underserved, dog park, street lights, sewer problems, cable company, coffee shop, more independent businesses, beautification and servant.
Campaign Website: Elect Dr. Diane Newman-Frye on Facebook
