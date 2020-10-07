MIDDLETOWN — Children in the town who want to go trick or treating this Halloween are urged to do so safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV, Police Chief Gary Benedict Jr. and Town Manager Rebecca Layman met last week and determined that the town can’t dictate people’s Halloween plans, though Middletown officials are offering suggestions on how residents can participate safely.
Middletown is located in Frederick County, which does not regulate trick or treating.
“Trick or treating is pretty much at your own risk following the [Virginia Department of Health] and the CDC guidelines,” Layman said at Monday night’s Town Council work session. “Have a happy Halloween.”
One way town residents can participate in Halloween is by entering Middletown’s 5th annual House Decorating contest. Entries will be judged on appearance, creativity and originality. A panel of judges will determine the winners. First place prize is $100, second place $50 and third place $25.
“That’s something everyone can do,” Harbaugh said. “It’s contactless. It could bring a lot of people to town.”
There is no entry fee. Applications are available at the Town Office, 7875 Church St., and must be returned by 5 p.m. Oct. 28 or emailed to clerk@middletownva.gov.
Judging will take place between 7:30 and 9 p.m. Oct. 29. Houses will be judged based on decorations that can be seen from the street.
Winners will be notified at the end of the judging, and the results will be announced by the town on Oct. 30.
For additional information about the contest, call 540-869-2226.
The town also will hold its inaugural Halloween 5K from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 31. People can participate in-person or virtually. The cost to participate is $35, with a T-shirt included. Funds raised will benefit NW Works, which provides employment opportunities for adults with disabilities. Go to www.nwworks.com to register.
According to the Virginia Department of health, participating in trick or treating where social distancing measures and other precautions are observed has a moderate COVID transmission risk.
For those preparing individually wrapped treat bags, the VDH recommends washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before preparing them. It also advises trick or treaters to only stop at houses where the individuals are wearing face coverings and to maintain a 6-foot distance from them.
The VDH says there is a high COVID risk for those who go trick or treating door-to-door at a large number of houses in multiple neighborhoods, or who attend large Halloween parties or similar events.
