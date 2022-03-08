MIDDLETOWN — Town officials are seeking ways to crack down on residents who have trash heaps or inoperable vehicles in their yards.
Town Council on Monday night reviewed a proposed change to the town’s zoning ordinance (Section 17-22) that says landfills, junkyards, automobile graveyards, dumping and trash heaps shall be permitted only where specifically allowed by the zoning district regulations. In places where they are allowed, they must be completely screened from the view of surrounding properties by fences, walls or other methods. Additionally, inoperable motor vehicles must be stored in a completely enclosed building in residential, rural, central business, highway business and Middletown Traditional Neighborhood Design districts. In areas where inoperable vehicles can be kept outside, they must be screened from public roads and surrounding properties. Permitted screening options include opaque fences, opaque landscaping or opaque natural vegetation.
If the change is approved, Middletown Zoning Administrator David Burke said it would enable him to issue citations for “dead inspections, no tags, no tires, junk cars, whatever it may be,” as well as press criminal charges. He could also press charges against property owners who have trash heaps.
He added that he would be able to address people who have old household furniture — such as mattresses and couches — in their yards, as well as discarded tires and construction debris.
He said updating the ordinance would give him the ability to “clean up these properties.”
Burke told the council he would give people in violation of the ordinance a verbal warning. If they don't correct the problem, they would be sent a letter giving them 30 days to comply. If the matter still isn't addressed, he would then have the ability to press charges.
Council was generally supportive of the proposed updates, as it gives the town more authority to address unsightly properties, a nuisance, or a public health hazard. However, a few expressed concern about Burke first giving a verbal warning, as the property owner could deny having received such a warning. Council members Shayla Rickard and Scott Fink suggested sending out written notifications instead.
Council and the town's Planning Commission will have a joint public hearing at 7 p.m. on March 28 to get public input on the proposed ordinance amendment.
Also at the meeting:
Council reviewed a letter from town resident Whitney Arnold asking the town to install a volleyball court and net at the Middletown Park to provide children and adults with recreational opportunities.
Middletown Public Works Superintendent Les Morefield said it would cost $30,000 to build a volleyball court.
Several council members agreed that a volleyball court would be a good resource for the town but were nervous about the cost associated with the project as well as the continued maintenance.
No decision was made on whether to pursue the project
Attending the meeting at the Town Hall at 7875 Church St. were Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV and council members Jeff Pennington, Scott Fink, Shayla Rickard, Stephanie Mitchell, Carolyn Aliff and Carole Snyder Jones.
