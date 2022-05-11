MIDDLETOWN — Construction of the town’s new $7.2 million wastewater treatment plant is on schedule, according to Public Works Superintendent Les Morefield.
Winchester-based Lantz Construction Company began work in March on the plant at 2480 Third St. that will replace the existing plant in the same location. The new plant, which was designed by Christiansburg-based Peed & Bortz LLC, will be more efficient and easier to repair. The plant will be capable of treating 600,000 gallons per day — a 200,000-gallon increase compared to the current plant.
Morefield said during Middletown Town Council's Monday meeting that dirt is still being moved on the site and that not all of the construction equipment has arrived. He said Lantz is still on schedule, and the plant should be ready in about 15 months.
Morefield also presented council with a plaque celebrating the plant's March 19 groundbreaking. Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV thanked Morefield, saying the council would “proudly” hang the plaque.
“Les thank you so much for all the hard work you've done,” Harbaugh said. “Council said there has been a major turnaround when you got here. You [brought] a lot of professionalism to the department. You've got a great staff that you work for, you are wonderful with your budget and all the improvements in town. I think everybody on the board — the vice mayor and council would say we've seen a marked improvement way the town looks.”
Next month, the council will discuss the town’s proposed $4 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which is higher than the current fiscal year’s $3.4 million budget. Last week, town manager Rebecca Layman told The Star she expects a balanced budget with no tax increases due to good revenues.
Attending the meeting at the Town Hall at 7875 Church St. were Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV, Vice Mayor Jeff Pennington and council members Carolyn Aliff, Stephanie Mitchell, Carole Snyder Jones, Scott Fink and Shayla Rickard.
