MIDDLETOWN — Middletown’s 10th annual Car & Truck & Tractor Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on Main Street.
Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. for the Top 25 1900-1980 entries and Top 10 1980-present entries. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 registered vehicles.
“It’s a good experience for [spectators] and car owners alike,” Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said. “There is something so nostalgic and classic about it.”
Last year’s event featured 225 entries. Harbaugh hopes 300 vehicles will take part in Sunday’s show. The town will close Main Street (U.S. 11) from First to Fifth streets for the event.
Harbaugh started the show a decade ago after being inspired by a similar event in the Town of Leesburg. Middletown’s first car show featured 70 vehicles and took place in the town’s park. The event, which has steadily grown in popularity, was moved to Main Street in its third year.
“This is a dream come true,” he said about the 10th anniversary milestone, but added that the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed festivities.
“In a normal year, it would be a bigger celebration,” Harbaugh said. “But this year things had to be changed and modified because of the coronavirus.”
He said signage will be posted at the show reminding people to socially distance to help prevent the spread of the virus, and face coverings are strongly encouraged. Hand sanitizer will be made available.
“It’s an outdoor event,” Harbaugh said. “You have five blocks that you can social distance and spread out and check out cars and stuff.”
The entry fee for car show participants is $10, and registration is from 10 a.m. to noon at the former Wayside Theater building on Main Street. To preregister, call 540-877-4594.
Proceeds will benefit Middletown’s annual Fourth of July parade.
Food will be available from vendors and local restaurants.
The show is sponsored by City National Bank and Thomas Lash, an attorney from Tampa, Florida.
“We are really looking forward to it,” Harbaugh said. “I think it’s going to be a wonderful event that people need. People need something to look forward to.”
