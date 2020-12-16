MIDDLETOWN — No one spoke at a Town Council public hearing on Monday night about proposed changes to the town's floodplain ordinance.
The changes would bring the ordinance into compliance with new regulations and into accordance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), Middletown Planning and Zoning Administrator Eric Bittner explained. He has said the changes would keep the town in the National Floodplain Insurance Program, allowing residents who live in the floodplain to qualify for various forms of flood assistance.
Fifteen residences are either partially or completely within the roughly 30-acre floodplain, but the changes would primarily affect new development, not current residents, Bittner said.
Town Council on Monday night approved a first and second reading of the floodplain ordinance amendment. A third reading will be required in January for final approval.
The amendment changes all references to 100-year-floodplains (areas where there is a one in 100% chance of a flood occurring at an equal or greater level in any given year) to “1% annual chance” floodplains. It also adds provisions for new construction and design for developments located on floodplains.
Also at the meeting, council said goodbye to member George Smith, who chose not to seek a third four-year term in the November election. Stephanie Mitchell, who was elected on Nov. 3, will succeed Smith.
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV thanked Smith for his service.
“You came on at a difficult time and helped us fix some things around here,” Harbaugh said. “We appreciate your efforts. Thank you for giving up your Monday nights for the last eight years.”
Harbaugh also wished the council a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.
“Hopefully we’ll have a better and brighter 2021,” Harbaugh said.
