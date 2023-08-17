MIDDLETOWN — The town will close its Main Street (U.S. 11) from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday for the 13th Annual Middletown Car, Truck & Tractor show, Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV announced in a media release.
The event, sponsored by City National Bank, has grown into the largest car show in the region, according to the release, and is expected to draw more than 400 vehicles. The entry fee is $10. Preregistration is not required.
Town businesses will extend their operating hours on Saturday and will offer discounts to car show participants, including a free cookie at Blue Ridge Baking Company, a 10% discount at Wayside Inn, free beverages from Daily Buzz Cafe and a special Vault & Cellar. The event will feature door prizes, raffles and silent auctions, and awards for the best vehicles.
Middletown 2023 license plates will be available for purchase.
Also sponsoring the event are Thomas Lash, Esq., Commonwealth Rod & Customs, LLC, and 105.5 WINC FM.
Proceeds will benefit the Middletown July 4th celebration.
Rain date is Aug. 26. For more information, contact Harbaugh at 540-877-5494.
