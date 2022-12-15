MIDDLETOWN — Christina Smith, clerk for the town of Middletown, was recently named Region III Clerk of the Year by the Virginia Municipal Clerks Association.
Region III covers northwest Virginia and includes nine counties, 23 towns and four cities. It extends from Frederick and Clarke counties in the north to Bath and Augusta counties in the south.
"I am honored and feel extremely fortunate to have been nominated and selected by my peers as the Region III Clerk of the Year," Smith said in a media release. "I am surrounded by a strong and supportive group of employees, [Town] Council and residents."
Smith was nominated for the award by Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV, whose letter to the Virginia Municipal Clerks Association states: "She consistently spends her free time volunteering in the community to further solidify our organization's ties with Frederick County and its resources."
Harbaugh wrote that Smith frequently helps her town in ways that go far beyond serving as its clerk.
"This year alone, her drive and determination were put on display by entering eight homes in the town of Middletown for a repair program with the Catholic Diocese of Arlington's annual work program," Harbaugh said in his nomination letter, referring to a summer service and ministry program for youth called WorkCamp. "She partnered with the local center for independent living in Virginia, Access Independence, to formulate this plan. The eight homes had thousands of dollars of improvements and upgrades provided ... at no cost to the homeowners. She truly changed the lives of the families in those homes and helped beautify the town by using her influence and outreach to make lives better for our residents."
Access Independence is a nonprofit organization that helps people with physical and mental challenges in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties remain as active and independent as possible. Harbaugh is executive director of the agency located at 324 Hope Drive in Winchester.
The Virginia Municipal Clerks Association was organized in 1977 to promote the interests of municipal clerks through continuing education and networking opportunities. Its objectives include promoting the certification of municipal clerks, improving municipal governments and being responsive to federal, state, and local legislation that impacts clerk's offices in the commonwealth. To learn more, visit vmca.com.
