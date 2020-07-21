MIDDLETOWN — The town launched a new website last week that enables residents to pay town bills online.
Designed by Middletown Municipal Clerk Christina Smith and Jeremy Sanders of Winchester-based Tech Team Solutions, the site went live Wednesday.
This is the first major update to the town’s website since 2008, according to Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV. Last summer, he asked Smith to create a website that would be easier to navigate and would allow people to pay their water and sewer bills online, as well as their yearly town taxes.
“I feel elated to accomplish something that the mayor has tasked me to do,” Smith said. “In the beginning, I was overwhelmed. It seemed like a huge project.”
Town residents can now make payments online, by phone or by text with a credit/debit card or electronic check. They also can “go paperless” and receive town bills, reminders and receipts via email, as well as enroll in autopay.
Harbaugh said the online payment feature is particularly useful in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it will help reduce the number of in-person payments at the Town Office.
“This is the first time in 12 years that we have really invested in a new look that is sleek, clean and charming,” Harbaugh said. “Staff and residents are excited.”
The new website cost $3,500 to implement. In addition to payment features, it includes contact information for town officials, the town budget, agendas for meetings, information about the town’s history, a page dedicated to news updates and a page dedicated to answering frequently asked questions. Smith said the town charter and the town ordinance will soon be uploaded online.
The new website can be accessed at www.middletownva.gov.
