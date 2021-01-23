MIDDLETOWN — Middletown’s Wayside Inn is under new ownership.
George and Becky Reeves, who have owned Wayside Inn the last seven years, sold the inn to HGH Finnigan Resources LLC for $650,000, according to Frederick County court documents.
According to the Virginia State Corporation Commission, HGH Finnigan Resources LLC has a principal office address in Fishers Hill and is registered to a Jeffory Gabrelcik, who also has a Fairfax County address listed with the business.
HGH Finnigan Resources could not be reached for comment by press time.
The Reeves announced new ownership would be taking over the inn in a Facebook post on Dec. 27. The post thanked “everyone who shared the seven-year adventure of innkeeping,” which included staff, neighbors, community, guests, musicians, family and friends.
“Your support has meant a great deal,” the post continued. “People have given their time and talents in numerous ways — helping decorate for Christmas, sharing family pieces that [a]re lasting gifts to the Inn, planting thousands of spring flowers, sharing their special occasions with us, donating money to help paint and refurbish the Inn, or leading spirit investigations.”
Since purchasing the Middletown property in 2013 for $806,250, the Reeves contemplated selling it and wondered how to get more support to keep it going.
The couple even contemplated a sale in March, just before the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the travel industry across the United States.
The Wayside Inn originally opened in 1797 as Wilkenson’s Tavern as a stagecoach stop — “a relay station where fresh horses were readied and bounce-weary passengers could rest and refresh themselves,” according to the Inn’s website.
“During the Civil War, soldiers from both the North and South frequented the Inn in search of refuge and friendship. Serving both sides in this devastating conflict, the Inn offered comfort to all and was spared the ravages of the war, even through Stonewall Jackson’s famous Valley Campaign swept past only a few miles away,” the website states.
In the 1960s, the Wayside Inn fell into the hands of banker and real estate developer Leo Bernstein, who revitalized the property and helped move it the forefront of historic fixtures in the region. The property features 22 bedrooms, several dining halls and reading rooms, a large kitchen, outdoor seating, a tavern and more.
“This was the major place to be,” George Reeves said in a previous interview. “The inn is very unique, not only to the Shenandoah Valley. I think you’d have to go a long ways to find something that represents basic people that make the world go round.”
(1) comment
Hoping the new owner is planning great things for this historic property
