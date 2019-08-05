WINCHESTER — A celebration is being planned to thank the hundreds of migrant farm workers who travel to the northern Shenandoah Valley each year to harvest crops.
“They put food on our table,” Kenia Brooks, a farm placement specialist for the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC), said last week. “It’s really hard work.”
Each summer and fall, migrant workers from countries such as Jamaica, Haiti and Mexico come to the Winchester area to pick peaches, apples and other produce on local farms. Other migrant workers, most of whom are Hispanic, come from other states as part of a circuit they follow around the country.
“You can see them as you drive by the fields laboring under the hot summer sun,” Brooks wrote in a news release. “Many of these workers have been coming to our community for 10, 15, even 30 years.”
About 400 migrant workers are expected to arrive in Winchester by September to help with this year’s apple harvest, according to the Frederick County Fruit Growers Association.
On Sept. 15, the VEC will host a Farmworker Appreciation Day from noon to 5 p.m. at the Frederick County Fruit Growers labor camp at 801 Fairmont Ave.
If a large turnout is expected, the venue may change to the VEC campus at 419 N. Cameron St.
The public is invited to attend the free celebration. Brooks is seeking donations from the community for items such as food and drinks, raffle prizes and cakes for a cakewalk, in addition to sunscreen and protective clothing to give to the workers. Donated services from businesses, such as haircuts, also are welcome.
Diana Patterson, a local VEC recruitment specialist, is volunteering to organize the event and is looking for displays, exhibits and games.
For more information, email Kenia.Brooks@vec.virginia.gov.
Conservative, the Virginia Employment Commission, referenced in the article, has this paragraph,"Temporary Labor Certification (H-2B) Nonagricultural
The H-2B nonimmigrant program permits employers to hire foreign workers to come to the U.S. and perform temporary nonagricultural work, which may be (1) one-time, (2) seasonal, (3) peak load or (4) intermittent need. There is a 66,000 per year visa limit on the number of foreign workers who may receive H-2B status during each fiscal year (October 1 through September 30)." To my knowledge, all of the migrant workers who come to Winchester are part of this program. There is probably no need for ICE and CBP to be there as these workers are legally working with the proper permits.
I hope ICE and CBP have a presence to round up any illegals.
