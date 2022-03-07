WINCHESTER — After Monday's Class 4 state semifinal, Pulaski County coach Scott Ratcliff said he thought his team had the momentum when overtime started at Casey Gymnasium.
The Cougars became the latest team to find out that momentum against Millbrook can vanish almost as fast as it takes the Pioneers to convert a steal into a layup, a sight that occurred frequently as usual on Monday.
The Pioneers will play in a state championship game for the first time since they won it all in 2018 after defeating Region 4D champion Pulaski County 68-59 in overtime in the Class 4 semifinals. Millbrook (25-2) will take on Region 4A champion King's Fork (23-3), a 60-53 winner over Manor in Monday's other semifinal, at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Virginia Commonwealth University Siegel Center in Richmond.
Though the Cougars (23-4) scored the last four points of regulation to force overtime, Millbrook scored the first six points of the extra session in 67 seconds to take a 60-54 lead it wouldn't relinquish.
Millbrook had a forgettable shooting performance, (26 of 80, 32.5 percent) but the Pioneers' hard-nosed defense is always memorable. Millbrook forced 34 turnovers with its man defense and traps (the Pioneers committed only 12) and held Pulaski to 39.6 percent shooting (25 of 63). The Cougars missed their last seven shots as Millbrook pushed its lead from 60-58 with 1:50 left to go in overtime to the final nine-point margin.
Pioneers senior guard Avery O'Roke scored nine of her game-high 30 points in overtime, and Kennedi Rooks (18 points) also scored in double figures for Millbrook.
"It feels great," said O'Roke when asked about going to the state championship game. "Preseason, during the season, we've worked really hard for this."
Millbrook players hugged and fans roared inside the packed gym after the final buzzer, a stark contrast to the beginning of the game when Pulaski County's supporters were screaming over the Cougars' strong start. Pulaski scored seven points before Millbrook got its first points with 2:30 left in the first quarter. The Cougars then took a 16-4 lead on Jaden Lawson's 3-pointer with 7:41 to go in the second quarter, and still led 20-8 with 6:28 left in the half.
In Friday's quarterfinals against Sherando, 2021 state runner-up Pulaski took an 18-2 lead after one quarter and a 26-9 lead at the half, and never let that advantage go. After its rough start Monday, Millbrook found itself down just 28-25 at halftime, and Pioneers coach Erick Green Sr. knew his team had more in it.
Millbrook missed its first 11 shots and made only 10 of 38 field goal attempts in the first 16 minutes, made only 5 of 11 free throws, and was outrebounded 32-24. But a 7-0 run to end the half had it close, the Pioneers had just five turnovers to Pulaski's 17, and the Cougars had some foul trouble. Ally Fleenor (seven of her nine points in the first half) went to the bench with her second foul with 3:25 to go in the first half, and Jadyn Lawson (nine total points) picked up her third foul with 22 seconds left in the first half.
"Basically, I told the girls, we played probably the worst half all season long, other than the Fauquier game," said Green, referencing the contest in which it trailed 23-9 against the Falcons on Feb. 2 but came back to win 47-42. "We did not play well. We didn't shoot the ball, we didn't execute the offense. [It was] stage fright. We let all the hype to the game get to us. We just let it take control of us.
"At halftime, I got them to settle down, and were able to pull it off."
Millbrook might not have been playing its best basketball at the half, but it was clear with the way its defense was generating turnovers it had a chance. Ratcliff said his team doesn't commit more than 12 to 15 turnovers a game at most.
"Defense is what wins our games," Green said. "We get you to turn it over and we take it down the court and we try to finish it."
Millbrook didn't finish as many opportunities as Green wanted, as evidenced by the Pioneers' shooting percentage.
But with 1:46 to go in the third quarter, Hannah Stephanites (eight points) fed Kaylene Todd for a bank shot that kickstarted a 9-0 run to end the quarter to give Millbrook its first lead at 42-38. (Lawson had to take a seat with her fourth foul with 1:13 left in the third quarter.) Stephanites banked in a shot off a Jaliah Jackson steal to make it 40-38, and O'Roke followed her own miss with a short jumper in the lane with 1.5 seconds left in the third to make it 42-38. Millbrook's fans rocked Casey Gymnasium with noise during the break between the third and fourth quarters.
"We just kept fighting the whole way through," Rooks said.
So did Pulaski County, and the fourth quarter proved to be a back-and-forth slugfest. The largest lead for either team was four points. The Cougars took their last lead of the game at 50-48 on two free throws by Lawson with 3:04 left.
Millbrook responded with a 6-0 run, with Rooks picking up a blocking foul on Fleenor, her fifth, with 51 seconds left and knocking down two throws to make it 54-50. But Keslyn Secrist (team-high 22 points) hit two buckets to tie it up, laying in an airballed 3-point attempt by Paige Huff with 17 seconds left to tie the game at 54. On Millbrook's final possession, Rooks was called for a travel just before she left the floor near the rim to put up a shot in the lane with one second left.
Lawson fouled out 16 seconds into overtime, and Jackson hit 1 of 2 free throws as a result of that foul to make it 55-54. O'Roke then sent Millbrook's fans into a frenzy with a 3-pointer from the right wing to make it 58-54.
Pulaski closed back to within 60-58, but O'Roke (four) and Stephanites combined to knock down six straight free throws, and O'Roke finished the game off with a layup to set off a wild celebration.
Green was proud of his entire team. Rooks and Stephanites each picked up two fouls in the first quarter, and players like Kendall Bean, Brooke Dadisman, Michaela Owens and Abigail Jones provided some valuable minutes in the first half.
"My bench players came in, did their role, played some good defense and made a couple of baskets," Green said. "They did what they needed to be done."
Green's not the least bit surprised Millbrook has done what's necessary throughout the postseason to reach the championship game.
"My friends asked me what type of team we had before the season started, and I told them we're going to states," Green said. "People didn't believe me, but I knew from the hard work that we did in the offseason, and bringing these young kids along, which has made a big difference for us, that it would all pay off. And now we've got one more game to go to become champions."
Also for Pulaski County, Hannah Keefer scored 16 points.
