WINCHESTER — The shareholders of Winchester-based accounting firm Yount, Hyde and Barbour (YHB) have selected Tom Milburn to serve as the company's next CEO, starting Oct. 1.
Each CEO at YHB serves a five-year term, meaning Milburn will hold the title until Sept. 30, 2028, a company media release states. Once Milburn assumes the role in October, current CEO Scott Moulden will continue working with clients and holding various leadership roles at YHB.
"As part of our new strategic plan, the YHB board recognized that there is value to identifying the next CEO ahead of the end of my term," Moulden said in the release. "This would provide time for necessary client transitions, overlap in key projects, involvement in the updated strategic plan and to pursue executive leadership training. ... I look forward to supporting Tom during the transition and during his term. I am confident he will lead YHB well.”
Milburn began his career at YHB in 1997 after graduating from Virginia Tech. Since then, he has provided accounting solutions to financial institutions around the region and served on YHB's Diversity Council, Innovation Committee, Human Resources Committee and Board of Directors.
"First, I want to personally thank Scott for taking on the CEO role four years ago and leading us through an unprecedented time of challenges, growth and change for YHB," Milburn said in the release. "I also want to thank the principals of YHB for entrusting me with this important role. ... I look forward to strengthening connections and communication with our community of clients and colleagues as YHB keeps innovating and growing."
YHB has also appointed three employees to oversee its departments, the release states. Elaine Cain, a longtime leader within the firm, will be in charge of the Tax Department; Matthew Smith, who has been with YHB since 2008, will head up the Audit Department; and Dorrie Franzello-Kurtz, who brings years of experience in both public and private accounting, will be in charge of YHB's newest service line, Client Accounting and Advisory Services.
Established in 1947, YHB provides comprehensive accounting, auditing, tax, wealth management and risk advisory services to individuals, estates and trusts, and has extensive experience in working with both public and private businesses. The company is headquartered at 50 S. Cameron St. in Winchester and operates 10 additional offices in Virginia and Maryland. For more information, visit yhbcpa.com.
