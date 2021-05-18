WINCHESTER — Miles Adkins, a risk solutions consultant for Hanover Insurance Group, has announced he’s running for the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County School Board in the Nov. 2 election.
Adkins, 36, is challenging Eric Reifinger, a process improvement analyst for the human resources department at Navy Federal Credit Union. Jay Foreman, who currently represents the Shawnee District, is not seeking re-election.
Adkins is in the process of collecting the required 125 signatures from qualified voters in his district for his name to appear on the ballot. The deadline to file paperwork with election officials is June 8.
Adkins grew up on the Ohio-Kentucky border, joined the Marine Corps at age 18 and has worked in various places across the country since. He graduated from Keene State College in New Hampshire.
In 2019, Adkins moved to Frederick County.
All School Board candidates must run as independents.
If elected, Adkins said he would like to focus on prioritizing core academic subjects, such as math, science and civics, instead of programs that might support critical race theory, which examines the way race and racism influences politics, culture and the law. Adkins said he believes the school division’s equity initiative falls under critical race theory, though school officials have not referred to equity work as critical race theory. “I don’t think it should be a priority right now,” he said.
Several members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors also have been critical of the division’s equity program.
Equity definitions vary, but Frederick County Public Schools has described it as “a practice of ensuring fairer outcomes, treatments and opportunities for all members of the learning community. Members of the learning community ensure equity by recognizing, respecting and attending to the diverse strengths and challenges of the students they serve.”
Reifinger, Adkins’ opponent for the Shawnee seat, said he 100% supports the school division’s equity program.
Adkins said he thinks it’s more important for the division to focus on instruction in core subjects, because he’s noticed that employers are struggling to find qualified job candidates, particularly when it comes to mathematics skills.
The equity work in the division is focused on creating a culturally responsive learning environment and isn’t a specific program, FCPS Coordinator of Policy and Communications Steve Edwards has previously stated. There isn’t a specific course taught on equity in the division.
There are FCPS staff members who received equity training, and there were about 110 middle and high students who chose to participate last year in a Youth Equity Stewardship program.
Adkins said he believes, like some supervisors, that there is a lack of transparency regarding the school’s budget, as well as a lack of communication between the School Board and the Board of Supervisors.
“I think we all should be on the same page,” Adkins said. “We might have different thoughts and ideas, but we should be beating to the same drum as far as getting the children educated and thinking about the community as a whole.”
The key to building that relationship is by meeting with one another, Adkins said.
“We need that communication,” he said. “Being at a stalemate is horrible.”
While budget information is available online for the public to view at www.frederick.k12.va.us/about_us/budget, Adkins said that’s not enough. He’d like to see a line-item budgets.
“I would definitely be about opening up the budget for better teacher pay, better bus driver pay,” Adkins said. “But I’ve got to be able to see the budget. I’ve got to have that transparency. It can’t be just a general thing.”
He also thinks parents should have more input in the textbooks used in the classroom and that, overall, there could be more transparency about the school division’s curriculum.
(17) comments
I also want to defend our Board of Supervisors. Their hands are tied to handle things the way they should be handled. All they can do is pass a bucket of money. They do not control how that money is spent. That is absolutely ludicrous. The FCPS is a very large portion of the budget and they absolutely should have transparency and accountability. The Board of Supervisors did not create these problems, they are getting calls and emails from teachers, students, bus drivers, custodians telling them about the problems in the schools. Clearly there is a problem, clearly the people contacting the Board of Supervisors are not happy with the response they get from the Superintendent or the School Board. The voices of those sounding the alarm on Deep Equity, maintenance of the schools, crazy bus routes, and teacher raises deserve to be addressed not ignored. Miles is the man to bring all the groups together, those that do not even acknowledge the problems exist and merely attack the Board of Supervisors is no help at all.
I could not agree with Nuri more, equity is important. The statement for the FCPS equity program is very noble the problem is when Deep Equity (Critical Race Theory) does not meet the criteria of the statement. I have looked at the teachings of the self professing Marxist Communist and can see it through out the material. It does not teach equity, it does not teach our history, it merely pits group against group. I am all for teaching our true history the good with the atrocious. There are minority students that want to be part of the equity program but were offended by the training at LFCC in Deep Equity. They felt insulted that a white dude felt he should tell them how to feel. White students come home ashamed of being white. This is splitting our community. Equality for all, divisiveness for none is a better plan to meet the goals of equity. The program in the actual schools that bring students together from a diverse background is a very good thing. The Deep Equity portion that pits them against each other is down right harmful to the goal. Look at the post calling a man that is white and a former marine and the responses to the post. This is what Critical Race Theory (Deep Equity) it divides through causing bitterness, it does not bring together and solve problems. I support Miles Adkins for the school board, he cares about the students and their education.
Adkins: it's not the right time to discuss equity
The real world: Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor...
What does a list of dead criminals have to do with anything?
Miles Adkins is exactly who we need to straighten out the FCPS mess. And, yes, it's a mess and the students are the ones suffering. They deserve better.
Mess? You mean the constant threats of defunding from a hostile and politically motivated Board of Supervisors?
The only mess is the Supervisors! You’re a joke!
I thank the candidate for his service to our nation, but disagree strongly with the dismissive way so many candidates in this area of treating the issue of educating students on critical race theory. Understanding our past and current racist systems can be critical to equity moving forward. Young people can handle the truth - and deserve it.
Yes, because critical race theory is so much more important than reading, writing, and arithmetic. It's divisive. Period.
Again, please show us where CRT is a part of the Virginia DoE curriculum. Chapter and verse, please.
Never said it was. I'm saying it is not needed. Learn to read comprehensively if you want to be a big shot on some elected board. But in order to effectively lead, you have to see the results firsthand and know how they affect students firsthand. In other words, you haven't a clue unless you are affected by it. It's also helpful when you don't call kids names like "ret@rd". hth, hand.
The last thing this county needs is a racist Marine nut job in charge of education. Keep this murderer away from our children!
That is not a respectful, reasoned, or helpful comment.
This comment is in clear violation of Winchester Star rules for posting. It's disgraceful and should not be tolerated for one millisecond.
Half of yours are, too, so calm down.
What did Miles do to make you call him a racist and a murderer? Do you have any proof to back up those claims? If you are judging him based on the color of his skin, isn't that racist of you? These types of hasty judgments are why teaching Critical Race Theory/Deep Equity are bad for this country. Equality is important. We should treat all people equally regardless of the color of their skin, gender, age, etc. However, Critical Race Theory/Deep Equity teach that white people are racist oppressors and black people are oppressed victims. This is harmful to all involved, including black students. We need equality, care, support, and encouragement for all people in our schools and community. We don't need labels and judgments based on skin color or military experience.
"equality is important"... So any treatment one group gets, everyone else should get, right? That means for any institutional advancement blacks would get, white would require the same amount of assistance...meaning that the status quo was not actually changed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.