STEPHENS CITY — P.M. Fravel, a local historian and curator of the American Military Heritage Museum, will host a special museum presentation and display next month focusing on America's military involvement over the years.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11 at the museum, which is located at 811 Fairfax Pike (Va. 277), 1.5 miles east of Stephens City.
An extensive display of original artifacts depicting America's involvement during World War II as well as displays on America's involvement in World War I, Korea and Vietnam will be presented.
Individual displays will include:
• America's involvement in World War I
• The American WWII home front
• The American infantry soldier and his equipment — D-Day, June 6, 1944
• The local serviceman's involvement during WWII
• The U.S. Army Air Force flight gear and equipment
• The Battle of the Bulge — the last German offensive, December 1944
• The combat medic
• The weaponry and ordnance of WWII
• WWII and post-WWII military vehicles
• Korean War
• Vietnam War
Separate reunions of WWII veterans, Korean War and Vietnam-era servicemen and women will occur starting at 11 a.m. A BBQ luncheon will be provided for the veterans at noon. The museum encourages local veterans to attend, spread the word about the event and share their stories.
Various military reenactors and their displays will provide "living history" interpretations throughout the day, rain or shine.
Plenty of convenient parking available. No entry fee to attend. Bring the whole family. For more information, contact Fravel at 540-974-1044 or fravel@clemson.edu.
