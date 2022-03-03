The Millbrook girls’ basketball team has accomplished a lot since its seniors were freshmen in 2018-19 — three district regular-season and tournament titles, three state tournament berths, one region title, and a winning percentage of 89 percent.
At 6:30 p.m. on Friday night, the current members of the Pioneers (23-2) will have a new experience — a state tournament game at their own Casey Gymnasium, with Region 4D runner-up E.C. Glass (22-4) their Class 4 quarterfinal opponent. During their careers, there’s no doubt that no place has been sweeter than home for Millbrook.
The Region 4C champion Pioneers (23-2) are 81-10 over the last four seasons, and they’ve only lost once at home over that time — a 72-56 loss to St. James, Md., on Dec. 6, 2018.
They have certainly put on a show for their home fans this year. Millbrook has posted a 16-0 record in Casey Gymnasium, with only Tuscarora losing by fewer than nine points.
That was the first time Millbrook avenged a defeat at Casey. The Pioneers beat the Huskies 58-55 on Dec. 15 after falling to Tuscarora 55-49 on Dec. 2 in Leesburg, and they defeated Loudoun Valley 71-56 in the Region 4C semifinals on Feb. 22 after falling to the Vikings 61-55 on Jan. 27 in Purcellville. One of Millbrook’s more impressive wins this year was a 72-45 home victory against Loudoun Valley on Jan. 12.
“You always want home-court advantage,” said Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr., whose program experienced a run of five straight state tournament berths prior to last year, when Frederick County declined to participate in the Virginia High School League winter season due to COVID-19 concerns. “[Last year] just made us hungrier to get to where we are now. [A home state game] is kind of a reward for us.”
The sixth-year head coach Green said his team is ready to attack the state tournament in all phases.
“Out of all my years of coaching, this is probably the freshest we’ve been as far as legs and conditioning,” Green said. “I think we’re focused, we’re engaged. The energy is there, the role players are stepping up and making plays, they’re cheering each other on the sideline, they’re supporting one other.
“I tell them every day I love seeing that. That’s a sign of a good team, and I think we’re going in the right direction heading into the state playoffs.”
Millbrook will take on a Hilltoppers team that’s plenty hungry as well. E.C. Glass lost to Loudoun Valley in the 2020 Class 4 state quarterfinals, then advanced to last year’s Region 4D semifinals but didn’t get to play because of COVID-19 protocols.
Hilltoppers coach Cedric Jones was an assistant on those two teams before taking over this season. In a phone interview, he said his team emphasizes man-to-man defense over the entire court, and added it likes to run if it can.
Glass averages 54.7 points per game and gives up 34.6, while Millbrook averages 62.3 and allows 40.7.
“E.C. Glass is very fundamentally sound,” said Green, who added the Hilltoppers remind him of Sherando. “They do a good job of playing team basketball. They get everybody involved in their offense. They play very safe and don’t take a lot of chances on defense, but they put so much pressure on you where they just want you to turn the ball over. They’re just waiting for you to make a mistake. We just have to minimize our mistakes and take care of the basketball.”
E.C. Glass is led by 5-foot-10 senior Jordyn Wright-Goode (13 points per game, 11 rebounds per game), the Seminole District Player of the Year who surpassed the 1,000-career rebound mark this season; and 5-5 senior Jamiyah Henry, who averages 16 points, 4 assists and 3 steals per game and surpassed the 1,000-career point mark this season. Jones said E.C. Glass had a history of losing seasons before those two arrived on the varsity as freshmen.
“[Wright-Goode] is a very solid player who likes to get the ball down on the post, and she’ll also get the ball out in front of the basket and take you one on one,” Green said. “She can score, she makes plays. She’ll drive and kick it out.
“[Henry] is very athletic. She can take over a game. She makes plays. She attacks the basket and takes the big shots for them. She’s a very heady player and you can tell she has a high basketball IQ.”
The Hilltoppers also are led by junior guard Jeriyah Osborne (8 points, 5 assists, and 5 steals per game). Green said that 5-10 Emily Williams is a strong shooter to watch out for.
Jones said limiting turnovers will be key, but that’s never an easy task against Millbrook. The Pioneers average 14 steals per game and have forced 22.8 turnovers per game in their four postseason contests.
Millbrook is led by NCAA Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology signee and senior guard Avery O’Roke (22.1 points, 2.4 steals), junior Kennedi Rooks (17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.1 steals, 2.8 assists), junior Hannah Stephanites (9.5 points) and freshman Jaliah Jackson (7.9 rebounds, 2.5 steals).
Green said the Pioneers are going to have to pick up their offensive execution if they want to keep their postseason run going.
“I don’t think we’ve done a good job running our offense the last three games,” Green said. “We need to buckle down, execute our offense and play team basketball. If we do that, I think we’ll be fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.