WINCHESTER — A 2017 graduate of Millbrook High School is heading to Roanoke to compete in the 2023 Miss Virginia Pageant.
Twenty-four-year-old Dejah Blowe, who is now attending Shenandoah University and majoring in exercise science with minors in biology and physiology, is shaking up the stereotype of pageant contestants. She is a self-described curvy woman whose pageant platform, "You Glow Girl," advocates for the acceptance and celebration of all body types.
"Across the board, you've been seeing some local [Miss Virginia] candidates who are not a size 4, not a size 6, not old-school 1990s Miss America size," Blowe said. "We have taller candidates, shorter candidates, a big variety of ethnicities and cultures."
Blowe earned her ticket to Miss Virginia by winning the title of Miss New River Valley on April 22 in Wytheville. The Winchester native explained how she came to win a pageant that was held nearly four hours away in southwest Virginia.
"You can win anywhere in Virginia if you're a Virginia resident, go to school in Virginia or work in Virginia," Blowe said, noting there are a total of 22 local qualifying competitions within the Miss Virginia program, including the Miss Apple Blossom Festival pageant.
Last year, she qualified for Miss Virginia by being crowned Miss Chesapeake. While Blowe didn't make the Top 10 in the 2022 Miss Virginia Pageant, she did win the title of Miss Congeniality.
"I was leaps and bounds happy about that," she said. "I got a scholarship for Miss Congeniality and a scholarship for competing, and then another one for winning my local title."
Those scholarships, which totaled about $5,000 last year, are a leading reason why Blowe competes in pageants.
"It's a nice benefit for me," she said. "Another reason is to break the stereotype of pageantry ... that you have to be a certain size or look a certain way. ... I also just like it. It's really fun. Some of my best friends, I've met through pageantry."
The Miss Virginia Pageant is a qualifying event for the Miss America Pageant, meaning that if Blowe wins the state title, she'll move on to compete for the national crown.
Miss Virginia is a four-day affair that will be held June 28-July 1 at The Bergland Center in Roanoke. Tickets are not offered for the June 28 events but cost $60 for June 29, $60 for June 30 and $70 for the final night of competition. There's also a package with all three nights for $175. Tickets can be purchased online at missva.org.
The 22 contestants in this year's Miss Virginia Pageant have been divided into two groups, and Blowe is in Group A. She'll be interviewed by pageant judges on June 28 (30% of her final score), display her talent as a percussionist on June 29 (20% of her final score) and participate in the gown (20%), fitness (20%) and onstage conversation (10%) showcases on June 30. The winner will be crowned on the night of July 1 at The Bergland Center.
"We are a very competitive group this year," Blowe said.
While previous pageants have been streamed online via Pageants Live, organizers have not yet said if or where this year's Miss Virginia Pageant will be available for viewing.
You can help give Blowe an advantage in the Miss Virginia Pageant. Now through June 20, anyone who texts 90412 will receive a link to a HundredX survey that takes about one minute to complete. Each survey generates $1 for the Miss Virginia scholarship fund, and participants can select their preferred contestant in order to give them credit for generating money for the fund (remember, Blowe is Miss New River Valley). Whichever candidate has the most surveys completed in her name will automatically advance to the Top 12 of the competition.
"It's free and it's easy to do," Blowe said.
Another way to help Blowe make the Top 12 will be unveiled in the next few days, but this method will charge participants $1 per vote. When available, information will be posted at facebook.com/CrownMissVA.
"I'm excited," Blowe said. "Each one of the contestants is amazing."
