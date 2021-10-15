WINCHESTER — When Millbrook senior Madelyn White met with good friend and James Wood senior Katey Matthews for the fifth-set coin toss at the Pioneers’ Casey Gymnasium, she couldn’t help but remark, “I feel like we were just here.”
White was thinking about the first time the two Frederick County volleyball rivals met at Shirley Gymnasium on Sept. 23, when the final scores of the first four sets looked very similar to the results of the first four sets on Thursday.
White and the Pioneers had no interest in seeing a different ending to the sequel. And some excellent all-around team play made it happen.
Millbrook completed a season sweep of James Wood with its second 3-2 win over the Colonels to clinch the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season crown.
Once again, the teams alternated set wins throughout the match — Millbrook won 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 16-25, 15-10 on Thursday after winning 25-16 (one-point difference), 20-25 (two points), 25-20 (same), 11-25 (five points), 15-13 (three points) in the first match.
The Pioneers (17-1, 11-0 district) haven’t had a perfect season, but it’s been close. Time and time again, Millbrook has kept its cool in tense situations, and it did again on Thursday in a packed and warm gym.
“We really were like, ‘We did this last time,’” said White (team-high 13 kills to go along with 13 digs) of the team discussion after the fourth set. “’We can do this. We’re going to do the same thing we did last time. We’re going to fight for each other. [Let’s be the] first to five, first 10, first to 15.’
“It definitely was kind of déjà vu. I’m glad that we pulled it out.”
On Thursday, the Pioneers were the first team to hit the 5-, 10-, and most importantly, 15-point marks in the fifth set. Millbrook took the lead for good with a 4-0 run to go up 9-6 and closed out the match with three straight points after James Wood closed to within 12-10.
Millbrook also earned an automatic berth in the Region 4C tournament with its first district title since 2018. The district tournament starts on Oct. 25 and the four-team region tournament begins on Nov. 2.
The Pioneers might have won the district title had Frederick County competed during the Virginia High School League season in the spring, when Millbrook went 11-0 against mostly James Wood and Sherando.
With almost everyone back from that team as well as the return of Madison Koeller (35 assists, 14 digs, seven aces on Thursday) after a one-season hiatus, the Pioneers looked like the team to beat in the district this fall. No one in the district has been able to figure how to beat them yet.
“It means everything [to win the district title],” said senior middle hitter Emily Orndorff (four blocks), who had a key block and kill in the fifth set. “We’ve worked so hard, and it came through for us.”
Millbrook didn’t struggle as much in Thursday’s fourth set as it did at Shirley Gymnasium, but James Wood held on strong to close out the fourth after going on a 12-1 run to take an 18-9 lead.
Whether it was offense or defense, everyone on Millbrook was contributing in the fifth set to make the win possible.
White was one of six Millbrook players who recorded kills in the fifth set. Koeller, Orndorff, Ariel Helmick (10 kills, 13 digs), Ashley Roberts and Taylor Weiss (10 kills) also contributed in the kill category, and area digs leader Autumn Stroop continued her stellar defense as part of a 30-dig night.
“We really just want each other to make that block, make that hit,” said White of the overall team contributions.
“It’s been like that all season,” Millbrook coach Carla Milton said. “I’ve been really proud of how it just hasn’t been one or two people to make plays for us. Everybody has contributed.”
Though the Pioneers reached five points first in the fifth set, James Wood took a 6-5 lead on a kill by Kendall Funk (five kills, three aces).
A service error by James Wood (the Colonels had 17 for the match) and an attack error put Millbrook up 7-6, and then the next two points provided the first truly emotional moments of the set.
First, Weiss dove near the net to dig up a deflection that was falling to the floor, and she hit the ball toward Millbrook’s back row. The Pioneers had to scramble to keep Weiss’ dig up, so the next hit was a low ball back at Weiss just as she had gotten to her feet.
Weiss — a sophomore playing in just her third varsity match and the team’s youngest player — managed to smack the ball forward at the last moment, and the ball went off the top of the net and fell over on James Wood’s side for a kill.
“I wasn’t really thinking about it too much,” said Weiss after laughing. “I’m really glad it went over. It scared me when it went off the top of the net. I was definitely very surprised [when the ball came back to me].”
Millbrook’s players and fans screamed after that point, then Orndorff had fans stomping on the bleachers with a powerful block to make it 9-6 and prompt a James Wood timeout.
“When you can make plays [like those two points], everybody gets excited,” Milton said. “It makes them want to make sure that nothing drops on our side, and we’re putting the ball down on the other side.”
Millbrook scored its next four points on kills, three of which were a result of hits that were more than 10 feet away from the net. The last of those came from Orndorff to make it 13-10 and stop a 2-0 Wood spurt.
“I was scared to death,” said Orndorff of her shot. “I was shaking. I was like praying as I’m hitting, but it was so exciting [to see the ball fall].”
After a timeout, Koeller fed Roberts for a spike from close to the net for a kill. James Wood then hit wide on an attack on match point to set off a Millbrook celebration.
“I’m really proud,” said White, the only remaining player from the 2018 team who began the year on the varsity that year. “I don’t even think we were thinking about [winning the district title tonight]. We were just, ‘We’re going to win this game.’ Then afterward it was, ‘Oh my goodness, we did that.’ It’s really exciting.”
Milton said her players definitely deserved the title.
“They’ve plugged along all season,” Milton said. “We’ve been down, we’ve gone in and got it done quickly on some nights. They just never quit at any point in time. They’ve just been so determined, and they play for each other, and they back each other up.
“I told them I can’t express into words how proud I am of them and what they’ve done.”
Milton gave a lot of credit to how well James Wood played, and justifiably so.
The Colonels couldn’t have started the match much worse, falling behind 17-2 in the first set, but they won 15 of the next 20 points to make it 22-17.
James Wood battled hard all match even though the Colonels struggled with their serves and had at least five non-service errors in each of the first three sets.
“I’m proud of the girls for fighting back in the first set,” James Wood coach Adrienne Patrick said. “We picked up the energy from there. In the fourth set, we had a lot of energy and momentum, and we had a nice long service run.
“In the fifth set, it just came to really putting the ball away, and Millbrook did that.”
James Wood finishes the regular season with three district matches next week — Fauquier away on Monday, Liberty at home on Tuesday and a big match with Sherando on Thursday between the two teams most likely to get the second available Region 4C tournament berth, which will be decided in the district tournament.
“The first time we played Millbrook we had 18 service errors, and tonight we had 17,” Patrick said. “We try to serve very aggressive, but when our errors outweigh our aces (Wood had 11), that’s not good. We need to definitely improve serving next week and for the postseason.”
James Wood also was led by Matthews (15 kills); Melia Burch (8 kills, 4 aces); Ella Kelchner (5 blocks); Lexi Taylor (5 kills, 3 blocks); and Paige Ahakuelo (6 kills).
Millbrook finishes the regular season next week with home matches against Loudoun Valley (non-district) on Monday and Handley on Thursday.
